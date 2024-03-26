Imphal (Nagaland) [India], March 25 (ANI): Naga Peoples Front candidate for Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, K Timothy Zimik supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed his nomination paper at District Election Officer cum Returning Officer Thoubal.

Timothy Zimik was proposed by Minister Transport Khadim Vashum, MLA Ram Muivah and Ramshing Rai Panmei.

Timothy hailing from Sinakeithel village, Ukhrul district was born on January 14, 1962. He worked at the Income Tax Department which collects revenues for the country.

Timothy held many important positions in his department while posted in Delhi, Mumbai, Noikata and other cities in India. He possesses experience of top-level administration in the Ministry of Finance and in the egal field.

He is determined to use this knowledge and experience gathered in his 46 years of service lo Work towards the betterment and upliftment of society.

The BJP on Friday announced its support for the Lok Sabha candidates of the Naga People's Front (NPF) in the Outer Manipur Constituency, the National People's Party (NPP) in both the seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland for the forthcoming parliamentary elections in 2024.

The announcement was made by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP Co-ordinator of North East, Sambit Patra, in separate posts on 'X'.

"Following the decision by BJP under the guidance of JP Nadda, and upholding our alliance principles, I am delighted to share that BJP will lend its support to Lok Sabha Candidates of NPF in the Outer Manipur Constituency for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in 2024," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

