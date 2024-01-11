Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): The General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, accepted 500 kg of Nagada adorned with layers of gold and silver for the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Rai accepted the huge 500 kg Nagada that reached Ayodhya on Wednesday in a special chariot from Gujarat.

He assured that the Nagada would be installed in the appropriate place. Gujarat VHP's Ashok Rawal has sent a letter accepting Nagada.

Chirag Patel, who brought the Nagada, said that it is adorned with layers of gold and silver. The structure of Nagada involves the use of iron and copper plates as well. It was constructed by the people of the Dabgar community.

"This huge Nagada, a symbol of Hindu culture, has been constructed in the Daryapur extension of Karnavati metropolis to be installed in the Ram temple," Patel added.

Earlier, a businessman from Jalesar Nagar Panchayat of Etah district handed over a 2400-kilogram bell, made of 'ashtadhatu' (eight metals), to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust on Wednesday.

It is being claimed that the sound of this bell, crafted in a single casting, can be heard up to 10 kilometres, and its manufacturing cost is approx. 25 lakhs.

Manufactured by a diverse team of around 30 workers, the bell, made of eight metals--gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, tin, iron, and mercury--is among the largest in the country.

Aditya Mittal, a metal businessman, Manoj, Rishank, Prashant Mittal and around 500 devotees handed over the bells to the temple Trust's Secretary, Champat Rai, Dinesh Chandra of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Rajendra Singh Pankaj, among others, at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya.

On January 4, a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram Lalla, prepared by a Jaipur-based sculptor, reached Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Chandresh Pandey, the sculptor of the idol, said that he was among the artists who were tasked with carving Lord Ram Lalla's statue, which would then be selected to be installed in the Ram Temple on January 22--the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. (ANI)

