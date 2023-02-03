Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 3 (ANI): Cash worth Rs 1.4 crore was seized at the Inter-State check gate, Khuzama in Nagaland on Wednesday.

The Nagaland State Surveillance team intercepted a woman carrying cash amounting to Rs 1.4 crores from a Manipur-bound vehicle at Khuzama.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Nagaland, Shanavas C, IAS, said, "It was the first time that such a huge seizure of cash has happened around the election time. While seizure of liquor, contraband or other items keeps happening every now and then, this is the first time that such huge volume of cash was seized."

Shanavas further informed that the state surveillance team intercepted the woman around 2- 2.30 pm on Wednesday evening and found piles of cash, stating that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, any seizure of more than Rs 10 lakh has to be reported.

Accordingly, the Income Tax team was informed and the amount of the seized cash was found to be Rs 1.4 crore.

Shanavas said, "The Income Tax department has been notified and it will ascertain if the cash was being moved for a genuine reason or whether it was meant to be used as a poll inducement." (ANI)

