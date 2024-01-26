Kohima, Jan 26 (PTI) Nagaland celebrated the 75th Republic Day on Friday, with a call to citizens to work with renewed enthusiasm and make the state one of the most progressive and developed in the nation.

Addressing the state-level celebrations here, Governor La. Ganesan said, "On this 75th Republic Day, let us recommit ourselves to becoming law-abiding, good, and responsible citizens of our country. Let us work with renewed enthusiasm to make our beloved Nagaland one of the most progressive and developed states in our great nation."

The governor highlighted the progress Nagaland has made in several sectors, emphasising that the state government is dedicated to ensuring equitable socio-economic development for all.

He acknowledged that due to historical and geographical factors, some areas of eastern Nagaland are still lagging behind in infrastructure and socio-economic parameters.

He assured that both the state and central governments are committed to addressing these issues urgently.

The governor also mentioned that the state government is committed to holding urban local bodies elections soon, as the state assembly recently passed the Municipal Act 2023 and relevant rules have been framed.

In terms of infrastructure, the state has made significant progress in building a reliable road network, he added.

"Through various central and state schemes, the government has improved, upgraded, and strengthened over 980km of roads, as well as carried out repair works on 240km of roads," he added.

The state government is committed to creating a drug-free state and has launched a 'War on Drugs' to combat its menace in the state.

"Anti-narcotics task forces have been set up in all districts, and efforts are being made to disrupt drug networks. Extensive awareness programmes on the adverse effects of substance abuse are being carried out through various platforms, including social media, to reach out to students and youth," he added. PTI NBS

