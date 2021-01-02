Kohima, Jan 2 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Saturday conducted a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination on 75 volunteers at three locations in Dimapur, a senior health official said.

The dry run was conducted on 25 volunteers each at Dimapur District Hospital, Community Health Centre, Medziphema and Urban Primary Health Centre, Duncan Bosti, Dimapur, he said.

"We are fully prepared for the COVID-19 vaccination process," State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr told PTI.

As per the Union Health Ministry guidelines, the sites comprised three rooms for waiting, vaccination and observation. Each vaccination team consisted of five members, he said.

A total of 19,654 health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive when it starts. Frontline workers will be vaccinated in the second phase and elderly and children in the third, the official added.

