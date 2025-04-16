Dimapur, April 16 (PTI) Members of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Wednesday joined the nationwide protests called by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Protests were held at Congress Bhavan in Kohima and outside the office of the additional commissioner of Income Tax in Dimapur.

NPCC working president C. Apok Jamir said the demonstration was not just a protest, but a "mass movement to protect democracy and uphold the Constitution."

He accused the BJP-led government and the RSS of systematically eroding constitutional principles.

Jamir alleged that the ED was being "misused as a political tool" to target Congress leaders without substantial evidence, and said the party was being selectively targeted because "it stands with the poor, the minorities and the marginalised."

The Congress, he said, reaffirmed its pledge to continue fighting for justice, democracy and the rights of the people of India.

NPCC president S. Supongmeren Jamir added that Congress leaders are raising their voices for the rights of minorities and other backward castes.

He accused the BJP government of trying to divert attention from critical issues.

"Despite the challenges, the Congress remains committed to working for the people," he asserted.

