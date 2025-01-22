Kohima, Jan 22 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Wednesday reiterated its demand to the Centre to review its decision on the 10 km Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border and the re-imposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP).

Interacting with reporters, minister and government spokesperson K G Kenye expressed the state's objection to the new FMR restrictions, which limit movement to a 10 km radius along the border, instead of the previous 16 km.

"While we respect the government's security concerns, we believe that Nagaland's situation is unique and requires a different approach," he said.

He added that the state has not yet received any official response from the Centre regarding its request for a review.

Highlighting the unique historical and political context of Nagaland, Kenye stressed that the state's concerns should be considered in light of its distinct history and people.

"Nagaland is the political nerve centre of the entire North East, and it serves as an epicentre for many aspects of life for the states and people in this region," he explained.

"While we empathise with neighbouring states, Nagaland's history and concerns must be understood and addressed accordingly," he added.

Kenye pointed out that Delhi is well aware of the region's historical context, particularly in the socio-political sense. "We feel for the other regions around us, but Nagaland's situation is a completely different story. We hope the Centre will take our sentiments into account and not dismiss them outright," he said.

The FMR was introduced by India and Myanmar to facilitate cross-border trade and movement of people in areas along the border, allowing residents of the border districts in both countries to move freely within a 16 km radius of the border.

However, the Centre's recent decision to limit this movement to a 10 km radius has raised concerns, particularly in Nagaland, where the border with Myanmar plays a crucial role in both economic and cultural exchanges.

On the re-imposition of PAP, Kenye said the state government had previously written to the Centre, urging them not to impose it.

PAP, which had been in place for foreign nationals in Nagaland and other northeastern states since the 1960s as a security measure, was officially revoked on December 1, 2021.

This allowed foreign nationals easier access to these states without the need for permits. However, in December 2024, the MHA re-imposed PAP in Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, due to ongoing security concerns.

He pointed out that the Hornbill Festival, a significant tourist event, could be adversely affected by such restrictions, potentially diminishing the inflow of international tourists.

Kenye emphasised that while security threats are acknowledged, the government should adopt an optimistic approach, avoiding further isolation of a particular region.

He argued that fostering people-to-people contact is essential for the development of the region and the nation as a whole.

