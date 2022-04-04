Kohima, Apr 4 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Monday said that the reduction in the area under AFSPA in the state by the Centre is a test and has sought the support and cooperation of the people in respect of law and order situation so that the contontious Act is completely abolished.

Rio said that all stakeholders had appealed for the abolishment of the "draconian law" and the Centre has "finally" heard the appeals of the people.

The appeal for people's support was made by the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman T R Zeliang and senior bureaucrats, besides Rio during a meeting with tribal Hohos (apex bodies) and organizations.

It followed the March 31 announcement by the Centre curtailing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958, in areas of Nagaland which has been protested against by the Naga civil societies who demanded complete repeal of the Act from the State.

"The total abolition of AFSPA may take time but the partial abolishement of the Act is a test," Rio said.

Stating that this is a crucial period for the state in respect of AFSPA, he said that if law and order is disturbed the Act may be reinstated.

He appealed for cooperation by the people to ensure that no untoward incidents occur and urged all stakeholders to seriously ponder how to maintain law and order in the state.

Rio said that a solution to the Naga political issue is for all Nagas and all of them should harbor a sense of unity and oneness and not be selfish in their demands.

Echoing him, the chairman of the ruling Uniting Democratic Alliance, T R Zeliang said that partial lifting of AFSPA is an experimental phase with the goal being the complete withdrawal of the Act from the state. He appealed for cooperation from the people as the police would be handicapped without their support.

AFSPA has been removed completely in three districts and partially removed in four districts of Nagaland, Nagaland chief secretary J Alam said.

Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said the earlier notification on AFSPA issued in December 2021 has been withdrawn and a fresh notification has been issued.

Out of 72 police station limits, AFSPA has been withdrawn in 15 of them, he added.

Director general of police T John Longkumer told reporters after the meeting that if everything goes well, depending on the situation the Act may be withdrawn from more areas of the north eastern state.

"We agree with the GoI's stand to proceed in a systematic manner," he said.

Interacting with the media persons after the meeting, a section of the civil society said they want complete repeal of AFSPA from the state.

Naga Students Federation president Kegwayhun Tep said the students' body is not satisfied with the partial lifting of the Act and appealed to the state government to be serious to ensure that the Act is repealed.

“We have seen many leaders accepting piecemeal solutions, given particularly to the Nagas and the state of Nagaland ... We have to ensure that AFSPA is revoked in Nagaland," he said.

Another civil society body - Naga People's Movement for Human Rights too criticised the partial withdrawal of AFSPA in the state. “We cannot reject what has been done, but it should be repealed as the AFSPA does not deserve to exist in any democracy,” its secretary general N Krome said.

Eastern Naga Students Federation appealed for justice for all victims of the firing by the Army at Oting in December last year and said that the state government should remind the Centre in this regard.

