Kohima, Sep 27 (PTI) Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday stressed on the need to use the medium of art, music and literature to effectively convey messages to fight against social evils.

Addressing the Nagaland Governor's Award for distinction in the field of Arts, Music and Literature 2021 and 2022 at Raj Bhavan, Mukhi said "art, music and literature are a powerful medium and can be used to effectively convey social messages particularly to fight against social evils like female foeticide, female infanticide, child marriage, dowry and addiction to drugs and alcohol".

Also Read | Young Actors’ Retreat: 5 Things We Learnt About Kim Yoo Jung, Park Seo Joon, Hwang In Youp And More From Korean Variety Show.

They can also educate the population on various issues such as health, literacy and the values of truth, tolerance and harmony, he said.

The governor called on social organizations and corporate houses to promote music, art and literature as a means for bringing about awareness, harmony and peace in society.

Also Read | Supreme Court Reserves Judgment on Petitions Challenging EWS Quota in Admissions, Jobs.

Maintaining that Nagaland art and music must also look at the societal role that they can play, he said, adding that the performing arts can be used as a powerful medium for public education, particularly for creating awareness to eradicate social evils and to impart information about welfare schemes.

Mukhi noted that the Governor's Award contributes substantially to the preservation and conservation of our cultural heritage.

"It encourages exchange of ideas and enrichment of techniques between different regions predominantly in performing arts, literature and music. It helps to revive and preserve folk music, dance and literature," he said.

Expressing concern that some of the traditional folk arts are fast disappearing for want of patronage, he said, "We must look at how the patrons of arts, music and literature in our society - whether corporate houses, musical societies, local artist groups - can be encouraged to support the classical and the traditional arts music and literature."

On the occasion, the governor honoured five individuals – Wapang Ozukum for Art and Sunep Lemtur, Zangzang Zeliang, Bethel Tsuzu and Tali Angh in the field of music.

Since the inception of the Awards in 2003 by the then Governor Shyamal Datta, the awardees are honoured during Independence Day every year, however, owing to the unprecedented pandemic, the awards ceremony have been deferred for the past years.

Nagaland Chief Secretary and Chairman of State Level Committee for selection of awardees, J Alam congratulated the recipients for receiving the pinnacle of state recognition in the field of arts, music and literature.

He expressed hope that they continue to further promote art and culture of the state and inspire people in the artistic pursuits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)