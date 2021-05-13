Kohima, May 13 (PTI) Twelve more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Nagaland which witnessed its highest single-day spike of 366 cases on Thursday taking the infection count past the 17,000 mark, a health official said.

With the 12 fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 177.

"366 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 164, Kohima- 128, Mokokchung- 13, Wokha- Zunheboto- 12 each, Kiphire- 10, Mon- 9, Phek- 7, Tuensang- 5, Peren- Longleng- 3 each. 91 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-66, Mon-10, Kohima-8, Mokokchung-6, Zunheboto-1," said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

With this, the coronavirus caseload has surged to 17,256, he said.

A total of 12,968 patients have recovered and currently, there are 3,551 active cases in the state.

The recovery rate in the state, which had gone upto 97.98 per cent on March 19, has decreased to 75.15 per cent from 76.24 per cent on Wednesday.

State Nodal Officer Dr. Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin, a total of 1,70,119 COVID-19 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

As many as 560 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to clamp a total lockdown in Nagaland for seven days from May 14, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The northeastern state has so far administered a total of 2,35,281 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 1,82,916 persons, State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said.

