Kohima, Jul 21 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,943 on Wednesday as 105 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 535, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 45, followed by Kohima (37) and Tuensang (10), it said.

The fresh fatalities were recorded in Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung districts.

The state now has 1,218 active cases, while 24,434 more people tested positive for the infection, including 41 in the last 24 hours, and 756 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 90.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state has thus far tested over 2.5 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 5.74 lakh people.

