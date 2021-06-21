Kohima, Jun 21 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 caseload increased to 24,374 on Monday as 126 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. The state reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases for the 16th consecutive day as 166 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 475 as six more people -three in Dimapur and one each in Kohima, Mon, and Wokha districts - succumbed to the disease, it said. "126 positive cases detected today are Kohima: 68, Dimapur: 18, Mokokchung: 16, Zunheboto: 9, Peren: 6, Kiphire & Tuensang: 3 each and Longleng, Mon & Wokha: 1 each," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. It also said that 166 COVID-19 patients Kohima: 64, Dimapur: 53, Mokokchung: 31, Zunheboto: 7, Mon: 5, Longleng: 3, and Peren, Phek & Wokha: 1 each recovered during the day taking the number of recovered patients to 21,367.

This has improved the recovery rate from 87.43 per cent on Sunday to 87.65 per cent.

Nagaland now has 1,844 active cases, while 688 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 2,15,701 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, Dr. Kikon said.

As on Sunday, Nagaland administered a total of 4,08,531 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 3,53,141 persons, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)