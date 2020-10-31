Kohima, Oct 30 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported the recovery of 210 more COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 7,229, while 51 fresh cases pushed the tally to 8,945, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The recovery rate has improved to 80.81 per cent from Thursday's 78.91 per cent.

The 51 fresh cases included 32 from Dimapur, 16 from Kohima, two from Mokokchung, and one from Tuensang, the minister said.

The death toll increased to 41 after a coronavirus patient in Dimapur died, Health Department Additional Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Of the 41 COVID fatalities, six persons died due to other ailments, he said.

Nagaland currently has 1,596 active cases, while 79 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, a total of 97,719 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, Hangsing said.

Of these samples, 60,439 have been sent for testing through RT-PCR, 33,404 through TruNat and 3,876 through Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

