Bihar, October 30: Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 40 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Bihar. Maharajganj constituency will go to vote in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency comprises the following six Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) segments namely Goriakothi, Maharajganj, Ekma, Manjhi, Baniapur and Taraiya. Goriakothi and Maharajganj are in Siwan district, while Ekma, Manjhi, Baniapur and Taraiya is in Saran district of Bihar. Biharsharif Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 is taking place in three phases this time. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections to be held globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Maharajganj constituency was won by Hem Narayan Sah of JD (U), and Kumar Deo Ranjan Singh of BJP was the runner-up.

The voting for the first phase was held on October 28, it covered 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting will be on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting will be on November 7 covering a total of 78 assembly seats. The contesting candidates from Maharajganj seat are Hari Kishor Prasad from Nationalist Congress Party, Vijay Shanker Dubey from Congress Party, Janata Party's Kamakhya Narain Singh among others.

The Congress, a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, is contesting on 70 out of the 243 seats. As per the seat-sharing pact finalised, the RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 assembly seats. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.

