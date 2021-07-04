Kohima, Jul 4 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 25,519 on Sunday as 68 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state also reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases for the seventh consecutive day with 86 persons recuperating from the disease in the last 24 hours.

"68 positive cases detected today are Mokokchung: 22, Kohima: 20, Dimapur: 18, Kiphire: 4, Mon: 2 and Longleng and Phek: 1 each," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID- 19 bulletin.

He also said that 86 positive patients Kohima: 25, Dimapur: 23, Peren: 19, Mokokchung: 9, Phek: 6, and Kiphire: 4 recovered during the day increasing the number of recovered patients to 23,077.

This has slightly improved the recovery rate to 90.43 per cent from Saturdays 90.33 per cent.

The states coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 499, with no COVID-19 deaths during the day, the bulletin said.

At present, there are 1,234 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Altogether 709 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said in the bulletin.

So far, a total of 2,31,031 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, said Dr. Kikon.

A total of 5,29,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 4,62,399 persons, of whom 67,090 have received both doses of the vaccine, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

