Kohima, Jun 26 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 24,850 as 91 more people tested positive for the infection while six new fatalities pushed the death toll to 487, a health department official said on Saturday.

Of the six new COVID-19 deaths, four were reported from Dimapur and one each from Mokokchung and Phek district, the official said.

Ninety-one new cases detected today are from Kohima (48), Dimapur (20), Mokokchung (9), Tuensang (6), Zunheboto (4), Peren (3) and Phek (1), said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 106 COVID-19 positive patients Dimapur (35), Mokokchung (31), Kohima (21), Peren (6), Phek (5), Mon (4), Tuensang (3) and Longleng (1) recovered during the day taking the number of recovered patients to 22,178.

The COVID-19 recovery rate has slightly improved from Friday's 89.15 per cent to 89.25 per cent.

Nagaland currently has 1,487 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Altogether 698 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

So far, a total of 2,21,528 samples have been tested for COVID-19. It includes 96,866 on RT-PCR, 60,957 on TrueNat and 63,705 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Kikon.

Nagaland has administered COVID-19 vaccine to 4,03,495 persons till Friday, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

Meanwhile, Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Neikhrielie Khimiao said that Friday's 37 fresh infection in Mon district jail was a super-spreader event.

The high infectivity of SARS COV 2 in "closed spaces with poor ventilation and crowding" is again highlighted by this event, Dr Khimiao said in the weekly update for the state issued here on Saturday.

Maximum precautions (double masking, crowd control and improving natural ventilation) is needed in closed spaces, he said.

He also said that Tuensang, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Peren and Mon districts have reported an increase in cases from the past week with the highest increase in Peren district.

Three districts Kohima, Mokokchung and Peren have a weekly sample positivity rate of more than 10 per cent, against the state average of 9 per cent, he said.

The state reported 14 COVID-19 deaths during the week, which is the lowest weekly deaths in eight weeks, he said.

The maximum number of positive cases in 2021 has been found in the 21-30 years age group at 28 per cent, the principal director added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)