Kohima, Jun 18 (PTI) Nagaland reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh infections for the 13th consecutive day on Friday as 362 people were cured of the disease while 56 new cases pushed the caseload to 24,097, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 467 as one more person succumbed to the disease in Phek district, the official said.

The new cases were reported from Kohima, Dimapur, Mokokchung, Mon, Peren, Phek, Tuensang, Wokha and Zunheboto districts, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 362 positive patients Dimapur (234), Kohima (45), Wokha (29), Mon (19), Mokokchung (17), five cases each in Kiphire, Longleng and Phek, and one case each in Peren, Tuensang and Zunheboto recovered during the day taking the total number of recovered patients to 20,887.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 86.68 per cent.

Nagaland now has 2,059 active COVID-19 cases, he said, adding that 684 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

So far, a total of 2,12,968 samples have been tested for COVID-19, Dr Kikon said.

Nagaland has administered COVID-19 vaccine to 3,34,912 people till Thursday, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

Out of the total doses administered in the State, 59,797 are frontline workers, 15,739 are healthcare professionals, 1,36,349 are people above 45 years and 1,23,027 in the 18 to 44 years age group, he said.

A total of 55,206 beneficiaries have received both doses of the vaccine, said Dr Thurr.

