India News | Nagaland Reports One New COVID Case; Tally Now 128

Kohima, Jun 10 (PTI) Nagaland registered one fresh coronavirus positive case on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 count in the state to 128, a health department official said.

Twelve people have also cured of the disease in the Northeastern state during the day.

The state now has 106 active cases, while 22 patients have been recovered from coronavirus infection, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyan Kikon.

"Out of 273 samples tested, one new case of COVID-19 positive from Kohima Quarantine Centre has been reported in the last 24 hours," Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

All the positive cases in the state are those who returned to the state from different parts of the country recently.

