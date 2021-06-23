Kohima, Jun 23 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported zero deaths for the first time since the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic, a health official said.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state stand at 477, so far.

Nagaland also reported more recoveries than fresh cases for the 18th consecutive day with 277 patients recuperating from the infection during the day.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 24,541 as 103 more people tested positive for the infection , the official said.

"103 positive cases detected today are Dimapur: 24, Kohima: 20, Tuensang: 16, Mokokchung: 11, Peren: 9, Zunheboto: 8, Phek: 7, Wokha: 6 and Kiphire and Mon: 1 each," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 277 positive patients Kohima: 105, Tuensang: 69, Dimapur: 48, Mokokchung: 37, Zunheboto: 8, Kiphire: 5, Longleng: 2 and Mon, Peren and Phek: 1 each recovered during the day taking the number of recovered patients to 21,790.

This has improved the recovery rate to 88.79 per cent from 88.03 per cent on Tuesday.

Nagaland now has 1,578 active cases, while 696 COVID- 19 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 2,17,856 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, Dr Kikon said.

As on Tuesday, Nagaland administered a total of 4,27,767 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 3,71,978 persons, said State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

