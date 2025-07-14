New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Nagaland University has launched a postgraduate program in rural development and management aimed at building a cadre of professionals, officials said on Monday.

The students will be equipped to address the pressing challenges and opportunities in rural areas, especially in Nagaland and the North Eastern Region.

Graduates of this program will have strong career pathways in government, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), academia, and entrepreneurship besides related sectors, they said.

According to Jagdish Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor, Nagaland University, with over 70 per cent of Nagaland's population residing in rural areas, the importance of planned rural transformation has never been more critical.

"These new programmes will offer students an in-depth understanding of rural economy, governance, social dynamics, natural resource management, and the planning and execution of development schemes.

Being launched under the Department of Rural Development and Planning, the programme was approved in the 40th Academic Council meeting. It will have a student intake of 20.

The applications will be open till July 20. The Entrance Test (PG) will be held on July 28, 2025 for non-CUET candidates.

"This program is a significant step toward our commitment to fostering academic excellence and addressing the critical developmental needs of rural and tribal communities.

"By integrating theory with practical engagement, the course is designed to build a dedicated cadre of professionals and changemakers who can contribute meaningfully to rural development, governance, and sustainable livelihood initiatives in Nagaland and beyond," Patnaik said.

