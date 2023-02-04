Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance sweeping the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls.

Sarma, the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), reached Dimapur on Saturday and held a press conference. He said both parties will fight the election unitedly.

He said the people of the State will repose their trust and re-elect the BJP-NDPP alliance so as to sustain the current momentum of growth.

"The process for finding out a solution of Naga political issue is going on. In every election, there are always people who will come and talk about their views on the solution. I believe the election will also pave the way for the final solution to the problem," he said.

Sarma further accompanied Nagaland PHED Minister Jacob Zhimomi in filing his nomination for the Assembly election.

BJP is keen to expand its footprint in the northeast and has made strong preparations for upcoming elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

In Nagaland, BJP will contest the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The party will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats.

BJP on Thursday announced candidates for all the 20 seats it contesting in Nagaland. The party has decided to field Party State unit president Temjen Imna Along from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency. Apart from Temjen Imna, the party has given tickets to H Tovihoto Ayemi from Dimapur-I; N Jacob Zhimomi from Ghaspani-I (ST); Kropol Vistu from Southern Angaml-II (ST); Panjung Jamir from Tuli (ST); Imkong L Imchen from Koridang (ST); Kazheto Kinimi from Akuluto (ST); and Kahull Sema from Atoizu (ST).

BJP fielded H Khehovi from Suruhoto (ST); Yanthungo Patton from Tyui (ST) Renbonthung Ezung from Wokha (ST); Mmhonlumo Kikon from Bhandari (ST); P Paiwang Konyak from Tizit (ST); Konngam Konyak from Phomching (ST); Cheong Konyak from Mon Town (ST). Further, S Pangnyu Phom has been given the ticket from Longleng (ST); Sethrongkyu Sangtam from Longkhim Chare (ST); Bashangmongba Chang from Tuensang Sadar-I (ST); H Haiying from Noklak (ST); and V Kashiho Sangtam from Seyochung Sitimi (ST).

Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2

The ruling NDPP also declared its candidates in Nagaland. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be contesting from Northern Angami-II assembly seat. (ANI)

