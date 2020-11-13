Kohima, Nov 13 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported its highest COVID-19 recovery rate of 90.93 per cent as 81 patients recuperated from the disease, while 23 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 9,638, a health department official said.

This is for sixth consecutive day that the state has recorded more recoveries of COVID-19 patients than detection of fresh positive cases, which has improved the recovery rate, said Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

On Thursday, the recovery rate was at 90.3 per cent.

Altogether 8,764 coronavirus infected patients have recovered till date, while the number of active patients has further come down to 725, he said.

"23 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Dimapur- 13, Kohima- 5, Phek- 3, Mon- 2. Also, 81 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 78, Mon- 2, Kohima- 1, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

Death of a COVID-19 infected patient in Kohima has increased total number of fatalities to 54, of which 46 are due to contagion, six are not related to COVID-19 and two deaths are under investigation, said Dr Hangsing.

Altogether 95 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The district wise distribution of confirmed cases are: Dimapur (5,352), Kohima (2,872), Mon (572), Peren (314), Tuensang (159), Zunheboto (139), Mokokchung (120), Phek (40), Wokha (29), Kiphire (23) and Longleng (18).

Of the confirmed cases, the segregated data comprises 4,094 armed forces or security personnel, 3,379 traced contacts, 1,694 returnees from other states and 471 frontline workers, he said.

A total of 1,03,856 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, which includes 64,113 through RT-PCR, 34,734 on TruNat and 5,009 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Hangsing.

