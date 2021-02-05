Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will on Friday take out a tractor rally in every district headquarters of Rajasthan in support of the farmers' agitation.

Beniwal, who quit the NDA over the farmers' issue in December, said the rally would be held peacefully for nearly two hours at all the district headquarters.

“The rally will be a message to the Centre that the farmers issue cannot be suppressed. The rally will be held peacefully,” he said.

In Jaipur, the rally will start from Mansarover metro station and will culminate at 14 number bypass.

