Nagpur, Nov 2 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Kondhali area of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

Jawalsingh Chavhan, a resident of Hingna, was held along with his son Nilkant and nephew Pandurang for allegedly threatening the woman to not reveal the ordeal to anyone, an official said.

"The woman stormed out of the home on October 22 after a fight with her father. After she was asked to return home by a kin, the accused waylaid her en route and raped her in the intervening night of October 23 and 24 near Satnavri village," he said.

The accused left the woman at a nearby police station after he found that a missing person complain had been filed by the victim's parents, he added.

She told her mother about the incident after which a rape case was registered, the official said.

