Nagpur, Mar 19 (PTI) A clash between two groups over liquor money in Beltarodi area of Nagpur left one person dead and three injured, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night when three people on a motorcycle were stopped by a group of four who demanded money from them for liquor, an official said.

"In the fight that ensued, the three on the motorcycle were attacked by the four accused with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. One of them later succumbed to injuries on Friday morning," the Beltarodi police station official added.

Later, a mob attacked and injured one of the four accused, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)