Nagpur, Jun 7 (PTI) Four people were arrested and 23 cows were allegedly seized from them in Tehsil and Pachpaoli areas of Nagpur, a police official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Cumulative Number of Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered in India Crosses 194.41 Crore, Says Health Ministry.

They were illegally transporting the cattle to slaughterhouses and their truck and two pick-up vehicles were nabbed on a tip off by Unit III of the Crime Branch, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Goa: Period Between June 15 to July 15 Crucial, Say Experts.

"The cows were tied with ropes and there was no arrangement of food and water in the vehicles. We arrested Shrivas Subhash Dhobale (24), Nirmesh Ratansingh Chandel (30), Atul Gunaji Kurzerkar (25) and truck owner Shahnawaz Abdul Samad (36).Two people identified as Sonu Qureshi and Sameer are wanted," he said.

They have been charged under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act provisions and Tehsil and Pachpaoli police are probing the cases, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)