Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): A young girl from Nagpur, identified as Trisha, was admitted to Mission Hospital here after reportedly falling from a zipline near Nehru Kund, Kullu Police said on Monday.

According to authorities, her father, Prafful Vijve, recorded his statement and expressed no intention of pursuing legal action in the matter. Vijve stated that he would personally oversee his daughter's treatment and care.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the girl falling on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps.

