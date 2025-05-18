Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Khaperkheda, Nagpur, in honour of the Indian Armed Forces.

Speaking to mediapersons, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed Indian armed forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor and asserted that the whole country stands with the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Indian armed forces have shown bravery in Operation Sindoor and the whole country stands with the armed forces and the resolve of PM Modi. We have decided that Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in panchayats as well," CM Fadnavis said.

"A large number of people participated in this Yatra, which shows their support for the armed forces and PM Modi," he added.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Operation Sindoor, describing it as a bold declaration of India's uncompromising stance against terrorism and Pakistan's duplicity.

"PM Modi has mentioned about three new normals. First of all, he said that if any incident of terror takes place in the country, it will be seen as a war with India, and India will give a befitting reply by retaliating in the same way. Secondly, PM Modi clarified that we will not tolerate "nuclear blackmail"... The third thing, which is the most important one, is that till now, Pakistan used to wash its hands of the terror activities, used to turn its face and used to say that it was done by non-state actors, but now India will not differentiate between the master of terror and the government and India will look at them with the same eye and will retaliate in the same way," Fadnavis said, echoing PM Modi's forceful rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has said that no talks were scheduled between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan on Sunday.

The Army further made it clear that the continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in the DGMOs interaction of May 12, has no expiry date to it.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

