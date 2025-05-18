Mumbai, May 18: In a shocking development, fraudsters are now targeting young unsuspecting individuals for their gains in Mumbai. Two cybercrime incidents have been reported in the city, which has raised concerns about the exploitation of vulnerable individuals on social media. In the first case, a fraudster posing as a young girl targeted an 11-year-old girl on Snapchat and forced her into sending her nude images. Meanwhile, a college student was duped of INR 2.74 lakh after fraudsters created a fake account on Instagram offering adult content.

Both cases involved the use of fake identities, manipulation, and intimidation tactics to trap victims. As authorities continue their investigation into these cases reported from Kanjurmarg and Bhandup, let's know about these cases in detail to better understand the new tactics cybercriminals use for their gains. What Is an Online Share Trading Scam? As Mumbai Man Loses INR 3.63 Crore in 15-Day Fraud, Know How To Protect Yourself.

Cybercriminal Targets 11-Year-Old Girl on Snapchat

The first incident unfolded in Kanjurmarg, where an 11-year-old girl was allegedly manipulated into sharing explicit photographs with an individual operating a fake Snapchat profile, reported the Lokmat Times. The accused posed as a young girl named “Saanvi Rao” and gradually gained the minor victim’s trust. Over time, the person began pressuring her to share inappropriate images, which were later used to blackmail her for more content. Ladki Bahin Yojana Account Fraud: Mumbai Police Bust Racket Involved in Fraudulent Opening of Bank Accounts in Name of Maharashtra Govt’s Cash Scheme for Women, 3 Arrested.

The minor victim, distressed by the continuous threats, eventually confided in her parents, who approached the Kanjurmarg police. Police officials revealed that the Snapchat account was likely run by a man impersonating a teenage girl to lure and exploit minor girls. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

College Student Duped of INR 2.74 lakh by Fraudster on Instagram

In the second case reported from Bhandup, a college student was lured into a scam after encountering a link on Instagram that promised access to adult content for a fee of INR 2,000. The link redirected him to a WhatsApp contact, where he was asked to make smaller payments, eventually totalling INR 4,999. Shortly after, the student received a phone call from a person identifying himself as “Ravindra Singh,” allegedly a police officer from the Uttar Pradesh Police. The caller accused the student of harassing a woman online and threatened immediate legal action unless more money was paid.

Terrified by the threat of arrest and believing the caller to be genuine, the student began transferring large sums of money out of fear. Over time, he ended up parting with a total of INR 2.74 lakh before realising he had been duped in a well-orchestrated scam. The student then approached the police, who have since registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials said the incident is part of a larger trend in which cybercriminals use fear tactics, impersonation, and fake identities to extort money from unsuspecting users on social media platforms.

