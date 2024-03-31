Nagpur, Mar 31 (PTI) The Nagpur police have arrested a 27-year-old man who broke into homes so that he could buy new mobile phones, an official said on Sunday.

The police have recovered nine mobile phones and jewellery valued at Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused Suraj Siddharth Somkuwar, said the official from Sitabuldi police station.

Acting on complaints about a string of thefts, the police launched a probe and recently arrested Somkuwar.

The man told the police that he was crazy about expensive mobile phones and stole from people's homes to use the proceeds of crime to fund his obsession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)