Nagpur, Jan 17 (PTI) Two people were held in connection with the seizure of two country-made pistols and bullets in Jaripatka area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

A car was stopped on Saturday night on a tip off and the firearms and ammunition were seized, an official said.

"The firearms were smuggled from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The car driver, Chetan Meshram was arrested. He named MP-based history-sheeter Vicky Meshram as the supplier, and he too was held on Sunday," he added.

