Nagpur, Feb 24 (PTI) With the addition of 1,181 new COVID-19 cases, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose to 1,45,715 on Wednesday, an official said.

While 10 patients died of the infection, 455 were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the district reached 4,301 and the count of recoveries touched 1,34,230, he said.

The district is now left with 7,184 active cases, he said.

As many as 10,584 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the district to 11,97,789, the official added.

