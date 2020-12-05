Nagpur, Dec 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose to 1,14,218, after 527 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official said.

Apart from this, 10 people died of the infection, taking the district's toll to 3,724, the official said.

Also Read | Renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology’s New Campus in Kerala After RSS Ideologue MS Golwalkar Stirs Controversy.

As many as 339 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,04,738, he said.

There are currently 5,756 active cases in the district, the official added.

Also Read | Online Gaming and Fantasy Sports Advertisements to Be Run With Disclaimers: I&B Ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)