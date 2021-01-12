Nagpur, Jan 12 (PTI) Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday registered 339 new coronavirus cases, taking its count to 1,28,758, while 360 patients recovered from the infection, the local administration said.

A District Information Office release said eight more patients succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the death toll to 4,035.

So far, 1,20,190 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and of these, 360 were discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 4,533, the release said.

As many as 4,462 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking their total count to 9,86,113, the release added.

