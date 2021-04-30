Nagpur, Apr 30 (PTI)The coronavirus tally in Nagpur district of Maharashtra reached 4,07,787 with the addition of 6,461 cases on Friday, an official said.

The death toll in the district mounted to 7,388 as 88 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

A total of 7,294 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 3,23,693.

There are 76,706 active COVID-19 cases in Nagpur at present.

As 2,2876 tests were conducted on Friday, the overall test count of Nagpur district went up to 22,75,915, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)