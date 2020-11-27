Nagpur, Nov 27 (PTI) Cash and gold totaling Rs 20.45 lakh were stolen from a realtor's house in Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

He had locked his house on Wednesday and gone out for some work and found out about the theft when he returned after two hours, an official said.

Also Read | Harivansh Rai Bachchan Birth Anniversary: Abhishek Bachchan Pays Emotional Tribute to His Late Grandfather (View Post).

"CCTV footage from the area shows two people, one with his face covered, arriving on a scooter. One of them enters the house after breaking the lock with a tool that looked like a large screwdriver. They escaped with Rs 17 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 3.45 lakh," the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)