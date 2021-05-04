Nagpur, May 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur increased by 4,182 to reach 4,28,539 on Tuesday, while the day also saw 71 deaths and 7,349 people getting discharged, an official said.

The district's toll stands at 7,746 and the recovery count is 3,51,594, leaving it with an active caseload of 69,199, he added.

With 19,468 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 23,57,449, the official said.

