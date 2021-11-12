Nagpur, Nov 12 (PTI) A teen boy drowned in the Ambala lake in Ramtek in Nagpur on Friday, while two of his kin, including a child, were saved by fishermen, police said.

Also Read | .

The deceased was identified as Aryan Sanjay Gadariye (19), a resident of Nandanvan, while those rescued were Himanshu Surendra Sandel (20) and Manav Jogeshwar Kanojia, an official said.

Also Read | SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 Tentative Answer Keys Released At ssc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod.

The three had come for 'dashkriya' puja at the lake and then jumped in for swimming, and they started to drown some time later, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)