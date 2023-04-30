Nagpur, Apr 30 (PTI) Two men died during sleep after inhaling smoke caused by a fire in their room located on the premises of a school in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The deceased duo was identified as Aman Tiwari (18) and Akash Rajak (23), both hailing from Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the refrigerator in the room caught fire due to a short circuit. The blaze also gutted a sofa set.

"Tiwari and Rajak were fast asleep. Prima facie, they died in sleep due to inhalation of smoke," a police official said.

The incident came to light on Sunday when two labourers were visiting the room where Tiwari and Rajak were staying at around 2 pm. As the door was locked from inside, they broke it open when they saw the bodies of Tiwari and Rajak.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

