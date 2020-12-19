New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of RSS ideologue Madhav Govind Vaidya, describing him as a nationalist and an institution by himself.

Vaidya, the first Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh spokesperson, died in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 97.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran RSS functionary and Sanskrit scholar M G Vaidya. He was a nationalist, a prolific writer and an institution by himself," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

