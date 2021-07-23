New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu may take up the issue of reported exchanges between TMC leader Santanu Sen and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri inside the House after it was adjourned, sources said Friday.

They said Naidu told some opposition members that there is no precedent of the chairman having taken cognizance of such incidents, but he may take it up if a written complaint is received.

Sen was suspended from the House for the remainder of the session for his unruly behaviour in the house as he snatched and tore IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement on Thursday.

He later alleged that Puri threatened and verbally abused him after the House was adjourned amid uproar.

Noting that this incident (with Puri) is in the nature of individual exchanges and accusations, Naidu, however, said that if this matter is brought to his notice in proper form with relevant details, he can examine it for future guidance after consulting former Secretaries General of the House as it would set a precedent, the sources said.

Some opposition leaders including Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Tiruchi Siva and Vaiko met the Chairman after the suspension of Sen.

On the issue of the motion of Sen's suspension not listed in the business, Naidu said the chairman is empowered to permit any business to be taken up in the House without being listed in the List of Business for the day, based on the nature of such business as has been happening over the years.

This has been allowed as per Rule 29(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States.

This rule empowers the Chairman of Rajya Sabha to allow any business to be taken up in the House without it being listed for the day.

On no opportunity provided to Sen to express regret after he tore Vaishnaw's statement, Naidu is believed to have told the opposition leaders that it was not for the Chair to suggest to the member concerned to express regret.

The implication is what if the member concerned refuses to express such regret was also raised by the Chairman, the sources said.

Vaiko also expressed concern over some sections of the House being denied opportunities to raise issues of public importance through Zero Hour and Special Mentions besides participating in discussions on Bills and other issues due to continued disruptions by some parties/members and the House should be allowed to function smoothly, they said.

