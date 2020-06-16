India News | Naidu Says AP FY'21 Budget Bundle of 'lies and Betrayals'

Amaravati, Jun 16 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday criticised the state budget for the 2020-21 fiscal as a bundle of "wrong claims, lies and betrayals" while expressing concern over state debt pegged higher at Rs 3.5 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

He also said that the ruling YSRCP government fulfilled only 59.6 per cent of its poll promises as against 90 per cent claimed by the Finance Minister.

In the Budget 2020-21, the government has failed to show any commitment or assurance to make genuine efforts to uplift the poor people and usher in balanced growth in the state, he added.

"The budget is full of wrong claims, lies and betrayals," Naidu said in a statement.

On rising state debt, he said Andhra Pradesh has got Rs 2.57 lakh crore debts since formation of the state till 2018- 2019.

This was raised to Rs. 3.02 lakh crore in the last one year and estimated to be Rs. 3.5 lakh crore for the 2020-21.

"The YSRCP government raised the state debt by Rs one lakh crore. There are doubts that more loans may be taken by the government without any responsibility towards management of finances or economy," he noted.

Naidu alleged that the government has failed to spend the allocation made for the crucial agriculture and irrigation sectors in 2019-2020.

The TDP chief also blamed the CM's "bankrupt policies" for the decline in agricultural growth rate to just 8 per cent in 2019-20 as against 11 per cent during TDP time which was despite drought and other problems.

On the issue of setting up three Capitals and AP Capital Region Development Authority Act 2014 repeal bills passed in the Assembly, Naidu asserted that his party would continue its fight in the Legislative Council and outside.

"These issues were pending before the court and the Advocate General himself told the High Court that the bills in question were referred to a Select Committee.

Whatever procedures being adopted by the YSRCP Government were unethical, illegal and illogical," he added.

TDP also strongly opposed the CM and his party MLAs not wearing face masks in today's Assembly session, which sent a very wrong signal to the society.

