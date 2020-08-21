Panaji, Aug 21 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday that Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik returned from the "door of death" after he contracted the coronavirus infection.

Naik, currently admitted to a private hospital, has been doing well after he was administered plasma therapy, Rane informed.

The state health minister dismissed criticism -- against the backdrop of Naik catching the viral infection -- about the efficacy of immunity boosters recommended by the the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).

"When AYUSH ministry has recommended immunity boosters, they must have done it after proper research and using their wisdom. It is not fair to pass comments on it," Rane told reporters here.

To a question, he said, "Naik virtually went to the door of death and came back....It was bad luck that he got infected. He moves around among people. We should be praying for his fast recovery."

Rane also informed that the state government will be re-organising COVID-19 treatment facilities from Monday.

All critically ill coronavirus patients would be treated at the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji, he said.

The minister also appealed people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

