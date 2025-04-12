Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nainar Nagendran was announced as the new President of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Saturday, following internal elections held at the party headquarters Kamalalayam in Chennai.

Applications were received at the state office on April 11. Several nomination forms, each signed by 10 State General Council members, proposed Nagendran's name for the post. No other candidates filed nominations.

The announcement was made by outgoing State President K. Annamalai, who termed the occasion one of the most significant moments of his political life.

He said, "Standing on this stage today is one of the most significant moments of my life. This is truly a day that will be etched in history."

The nomination was unanimously supported by key BJP leaders, including Annamalai, former State Presidents Pon Radhakrishnan, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Dr. L. Murugan, National Executive Member H. Raja, and All India Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan.

Reflecting on BJP's history and ideology, Annamalai said, "From its origins as the Jan Sangh to its transformation into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), our party has faced many challenges and setbacks. Yet, it has always stood firm with one unwavering goal - to safeguard India's sovereignty and to bring to power those free from dynastic politics."

He highlighted BJP's recent achievements, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive term in 2025. "In 2025, our great leader Narendra Modi has been elected as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term - a testament to the people's trust in his leadership," he said.

On the party's vision for Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said that BJP continues to expand its presence in the state and is preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections. "Over 4.8 million members have united to elect him unanimously - a proud and powerful moment for us all. Our shared dream is to send the destructive force that is the DMK back home in the 2026 elections," he stated.

He also acknowledged his four-year tenure as State President. "I consider it a great privilege to have been guided and supported by each and every one of you during my tenure. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who gave me this opportunity," Annamalai said.

Commenting on the alliance strategy, he reiterated, "As our Home Minister Amit Shah said yesterday, in the upcoming state elections, we will contest under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance."

Quoting Tamilisai Soundararajan, he added, "Our party has a soul - and as Tamilisai rightly said, 'It will find its rightful leader at the right time.'"

Annamalai concluded by expressing confidence in Nagendran's leadership. "Now, with a new State President in place, we shall all follow the path he shows us," he said. (ANI)

