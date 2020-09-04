Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): Nainital High Court has stayed the arrest of the woman who accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of sexual harassment.

The MLA's wife had alleged that the woman had attempted to extort Rs 5 crores from him. The next hearing of the case will be held on October 14.

The Advocate of the woman who has accused the BJP MLA, Advocate B S Adhikari said, "When the WhatsApp messages were read in the court today, it was not proved that the woman had demanded any sort of amount from the MLA. Rather it was proved that the complainant had lured the woman for money."

High court's single bench Justice Ravindra Maithani's court has given these orders. The High Court also directed the government to submit a counter-affidavit.

Significantly, the wife of the BJP MLA has filed a complaint in Nehru Colony Police Station against the victim woman of demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore. An FIR has also been registered in this regard.

The victim woman has challenged in the High Court to repeal this FIR. (ANI)

