Bengaluru, September 4: Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) has introduced a technology-based passenger flow management system to cut down waiting time, have better passenger flow management and raise operational efficiency, an official said on Friday.

"Our aim is to make Bengaluru Airport the most digitally advanced and efficient airport in the world. This system is part of Bengaluru Airport's vision to enable journeys, create experiences and touch lives as part of the gateway to a new India," an airport official added.

Installed in partnership with Xovis, the queue management system will display waiting times on screens at processing points and monitor passenger flow at departure gates, check-in, immigration, security hold areas of both domestic and international flights, including the visa sections.

By informing the flyers about expected waiting times, the airport aims at lowering stress levels in passengers and also plan its resources using historical data which the system will generate.

Xovis is a Swiss high-tech company which manufactures and distributes 3D sensors and software solutions to measure people's movement and flow.

The company's sensors were mounted on ceilings to coordinate and calculate passenger flow information while the accompanying software visualizes data on a dashboard.

