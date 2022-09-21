New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) From linking it with buses to allotting land for setting up new police stations, authorities are working on propping up civil and security infrastructure in Narela, the outer Delhi area where thousands of houses built by the DDA still remain unsold because of poor connectivity.

The Raj Niwas in a statement on Wednesday said many of these issues have been addressed following the Delhi Lt Governor's intervention, with directions issued to the concerned departments and officials.

Also Read | Bharti Singh Mourns Raju Srivastava's Death, Says 'I Have Watched His Movies and as a Comedienne I Learned a Lot From Him'.

The Delhi LG is the chairman of the DDA.

"The DTC has started operating two buses each in two shifts on route no 120C and no 120E from Narela Pocket-G and Narela Sector-A1 to Central Secretariat via major localities in the city," it said.

Also Read | Elephant Attack: Angry Female Elephant Kills Mahout in Madhya Pradesh for Not Feeding Banana.

Also, land has been allotted to Delhi Police for construction of 11 police stations in various sectors in Narela.

A ready-to-occupy flat has also been allotted in Sector-G7/G8 of Narela to the Delhi Police for setting up of a Police Chowki, and it will start functioning by the end of this month, the statement said.

"Similarly, flats have also been allotted for setting up of dispensaries by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at the earliest, and surveys for the same have already been conducted," it said.

Lack of transport connectivity, absence of health facilities, and concerns about security were proving to be "major impediments" for buyers or potential buyers to take up thousands of houses built by DDA in the Narela sub-city, officials said.

On September 12, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched an online housing scheme putting up for booking around 8,500 flats in Narela.

The scheme, which includes EWS and LIG flats, is on a first-come-first-served basis, the housing authority has said.

Sale of DDA's unsold LIG and EWS Flats in Narela has also "picked up following LG's interventions," the statement said.

"In just 15 days, 870 flats (EWS 619 and LIG 251), out of a total 1,281 advertised, have been sold.

“Relaxation of eligibility criteria, first-come-first-serve mode and initiatives for better connectivity, security and health services have started to yielding results," the statement by LG office said.

Besides giving impetus to the sale of flats in Narela, these steps are also expected to kick-start the much desired development of North-West Delhi as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)