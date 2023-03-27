New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A cab driver had a narrow escape after his vehicle was allegedly hit by a car driven by a minor in south Delhi's CR Park area on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near NRI complex main road, they said.

The 17-year-old class 12 student, a resident of Kalkaji, sustained minor injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, police said.

The cab driver, Gaurav, was alone in the cab and did not sustain any injury, a senior police officer said.

When the police reached the spot, a Baleno car and a swift Dzire taxi were found in an accidental condition, police said.

Gaurav alleged that the Baleno driver was moving at very high speed and hit his cab from behind, the officer said.

During the enquiry, it was revealed that at the time of accident, three more boys were also present in the Baleno car with the injured minor. However, fled from the spot, he said.

Further enquiry is under process, police said, adding the statement of the injured student will be recorded to ascertain the sequence of events.

