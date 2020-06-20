Nashik, Jun 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 2,635 as 119 people tested positive on Saturday, while the death toll touched 158 after five people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Nashik city now has 1,101 cases while Malegaon accounts for 929, he added.

Nashik Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr Rajendra Trimbake said the city has no shortage of beds for coronavirus patients with 300 lying vacant.

"The NMC had arranged for 700 beds, while private hospitals gave 385 beds. A total of 745 beds were reserved in 21 hospitals where the state's Mahatma Phule health scheme is applicable. So we have some 1,000 beds for patients," he said.

