Nashik, Jun 29 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 130 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 3,94,324 and the toll to 8,343, health officials said.

A total of 172 patients were discharged during the day, raising the count of recoveries in the district to 3,83,516 so far, they said.

With 12,527 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the Nashik district went up to 19,61,113, according to officials.

